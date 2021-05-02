World Laughter Day 2021: Mumbai police shares some funniest excuses

Every year on the first Sunday of May, World Laughter Day is celebrated to spread information about the many healing benefits of laughter.

The official website of World Laughter Day states, “Everybody knows that laughing feels good, but few realize how valuable these simple tools can be in improving our every day wellness and wellbeing.” To make sure their followers enjoy a good giggle on World Laughter Day, Mumbai Police took a trip down memory lane to remember some of the funniest excuses their officers have heard while on duty.

Today morning, Mumbai Police took to Twitter and Instagram to share some examples of funny excuses they have heard from people scorning Covid guidelines. The list includes gems like a “medical emergency” to get a band-aid and a person who only stepped out to grab a vada pav only because they were feeling “very hungry”.

Besides the excuses, Mumbai Police shared a witty disclaimer. “All the characters and events depicted are real,” the police department wrote. “Any resemblance to a person living or dead is purely intentional”. They also added hashtags like #ExcuseNotOKPlease #HeardOnDuty and #WorldLaughterDay.

Mumbai Police’s World Laughter Day post was well-appreciated on social media. While several social media users laughed at the excuses, others appreciated the police department for their witty caption and post.

Mumbai Police is well-known for sharing interactive and humorous posts to get important PSAs across to the public. This is not the first time they have become creative while making Mumbaikars stay inside during the pandemic. Last month, their social distancing message came with a musical twist.