Doctor’s sweat-drenched picture shows what it’s like to wear a PPE suit for long hours

As the COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, the second wave of the pandemic is questioning the medical infrastructure of the country which is on the edge of falling. Healthcare workers are working non-stop to fight the virus. Two pictures of a doctor drenched in sweat after working for long hours has gone viral on social media.

The photos were shared by Dr Sohil Makwana, who is from Ahmedabad, on Twitter. The first one shows him donning a PPE kit and the other shows him drenched in sweat due to wearing the protective clothing while working with COVID-19 patients.

“Proud to serve the nation,” Sohil captioned the post.

In another tweet, the doctor added, “Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies… I request please go for vaccination.. it’s only solution ! Stay safe.”

“I was posted in Covid triage area and ward. It was too hot and humid. Got drenched in sweat at the end of day,” Sohil, who works at GMERS Medical College Dharpur in Gujarat told.

The pharmacologist said, “This is not about me. This is about all the healthcare staff. From bottom to up, everybody is working 24*7.”

Experiencing how he is feeling about the picture going viral, Sohil said, “I’m feeling okay. It’s not a celebration. I’m happy that our condition is reaching people. The circumstances that we are living in, staying away from the family… We need co-operation,” he said.

Speaking about how he has been taking care of his mental health, Sohil said, “I like to write. I don’t watch TV. I started writing a novel. This is my stress buster. I have written film scripts in the past. I also have a passion for photography.” He encouraged people to engage in at least one extra-curricular activity that is separate from their professional life.

“We need to change our lifestyle to deal with the pandemic. People should exercise and have a good diet,” he further said.

People on social media thanked the healthcare warriors who are fighting the pandemic from the frontline. One user said, “More power to all you doctors & paramedics out there nation is indebted for your selfless service may you all be hale hearty & safe.” Another wrote, “Huge respect!! We haven’t seen God but yes doctors too are not less than God!”