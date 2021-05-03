Supreme Court advice Centre to consider lockdown to curb 2nd wave of Covid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday issued a slew of directions to the Central and state governments on the COVID-19 situation and directed that no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or Union Territory for lack of local residential or identity proof.

The top court also said in its order, released late Sunday night, directed that the Central government, in collaboration with State governments, create a buffer stock of oxygen to ensure supply lines continue to function even in unforeseen circumstances and decentralise the location of the emergency stocks.

The top court directed the Centre to ensure, in terms of the assurance of the Solicitor General, that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to Delhi is rectified within two days, that is, on or before midnight of May 3, 2021.

It also directed that Central government and State governments shall notify all Chief Secretaries/Directors General of Police/Commissioners of Police that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking/delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of jurisdiction by this Court.

In light of the continuing surge of infections in the second wave of the pandemic, the top court also directed the Central government and State governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future.

“We would seriously urge the Central and State governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare,” the top court said.