99% Kumbh returnees are tested positive for Covid 19

Corona epidemic is spreading rapidly in the country. At such a time a shocking report was released from Madhya Pradesh.

The report found that 99 per cent of the returnees from the Haridwar Kumbh Mela were infected with the Kumbh corona virus. Of the 61 pilgrims from Kumbh Mela, 60 were found to be positive and the authorities were alerted.

Concerns have been raised over the spread of the virus among those who took part in the Kumbh Mela and returned to the state. With the rapid rise in the Kovid-19 cases, several states have made it mandatory for pilgrims returning from Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, to stay in quarantine for 14 days. The Delhi government has stated that those coming from Kumbh Mela must stay in the quarantine for at least 14 days.