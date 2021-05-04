Lost 2 people in 24 hours, no space for grief, only action: Actress Bhumi amid Covid-19

On Sunday, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar shared that she has lost two loved ones from her ‘immediate world’ in the last 24 hours. After recently recovering from the novel coronavirus, the star took up the mantle of a “COVID warrior” and extended support to her fans and followers on social media.

In a tweet, the actress wrote how her day was spent looking for oxygen and beds for the ones she can save. “Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 supercritical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save.”, “No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia.”

Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 2, 2021

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17. Post her recovery, she has been helping people enable facilitation and access to medical supplies. Calling it a ‘small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead, the actor had asked her followers to send her genuine requests on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Amazon Prime’s horror thriller Durgamati, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do.