New entry rules for passengers announced

Pakistan has announced new entry rules for passengers coming to the country. The new entry rules will come to effect in Pakistan from Wednesday night. The new rules were announced by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Pakistan.

As per the new rules, all passengers flying from the UAE and other countries will have to take the Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airports in Pakistan. Also, all passengers entering the nation from the UAE and other countries will have to quarantine themselves upon arrival.

A negative PCR test is mandatory for entering Pakistan. The test should not be less than 72 hours old, a rapid antigen test will be conducted of foreign travellers upon arrival at all the country’s international airports. Travellers, who test negative will undergo 10-day self-quarantine at home, and those who tested positive will be shifted to a self-paid facility for 10 days. The second PCR test will be conducted on the eighth day of quarantine. In case of a negative result, a passenger will be allowed to proceed home. But if the passengers test positive again, he will either undergo an additional quarantine period or be shifted to a hospital.