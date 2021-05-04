Rajiv Singal, Mumbai businessman provides food to 200 quarantined COVID patients

Rajiv Singal, a Mumbai-based businessman, is providing food to the people who have tested positive for coronavirus and are in home isolation. Singal is providing food twice a day to 200 home isolated COVID-19 patients. He got inspired from his own life experience when he missed home-cooked food while he was home-quarantined after testing positive last year. “My whole family was hospitalised due to COVID last year. After being discharged we were home-quarantined. Our neighbour helped us with food but we did not get that taste and hygiene. So we decided to do help people who face such issues,” said Singal

Asha’s Kitchen, a home-cooked food delivery service, has been hired by Singal for making food for those in home isolation. “While my family and I were quarantined, we started ordering food from Asha’s Kitchen. We were satisfied with its taste, hygiene, and service provided by them. This is why I choose it for helping others,” he said. The food is customized as per the demand of the patients registered with them and is provided in an air-tight jar. Singal added, “We circulated the message through the social media. The home quarantined COVID patients contact me with their details. The people registered with us will be proved a two-time meal 14 days. If they want to extend the service, they can give us prior notice”.

Asha Bhartiya, the owner of Asha’s Kitchen, along with her husband, family members, and few other cooks make food for the quarantined people. “There is no difference between the food provided to people who are healthy and order food and the COVID patients,” Bhartiya said.