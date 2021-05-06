Commodity Market: Gold prices surge again

The price of gold has surged again in the commodity market . On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures opened Rs. 120 higher from its yesterday closing and hit Rs.47,120 per 10 gm.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs.80 and reached at Rs.35,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4400 up by Rs.10. On Wednesday the yellow metal was priced at Rs.35,200 per 8 gram.

In the international market the price of spot gold is at US dollar 1784.30 per ounce.