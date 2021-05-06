Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of Bengal violence victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for all those killed in post-poll violence in the state. At least 14 people were killed in post poll violence in the state. Many offices, shops and houses of CPM and BJP workers were also vandalized by ruling Trinamool Congress workers.

“We are going to compensate everyone who was killed without seeing party colours or religion or cast. Those who died in the post-poll violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each without any discrimination. Under law and order by EC, 16 were killed half of whom are from TMC and half from BJP, one was from Sanjukta Morcha”, said Mamata Banerjee.

Those who died in the post-poll violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each without any discrimination. Under law and order by EC, 16 were killed half of whom are from TMC and half from BJP, one was from Sanjukta Morcha: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/OzJGQn99f2 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

“It’s not been 24 hrs since this govt has taken charge, they are sending letters, teams and ministers. I would request BJP to maintain peace and accept the people’s mandate. BJP is doing violence wherever they have got seats. In Coochbehar, they have broken the hand of our leader Udayan Guha. I want to tell my boys also from the party. If you indulge in violence, we are not going to spare you also”, the TMC leader said.