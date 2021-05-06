‘They provide better services to their citizens’: Pakistan Prime Minister praises Indian diplomats

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come forward praising the Indian embassies and the Indian diplomats working across the world. The Pakistan Prime Minister also accused that the Pakistan diplomats have colonial attitude towards the Pakistani people. Imran Khan also said that the Indian diplomats are “more proactive” and provide “better services to their citizens”. He said this while addressing an online meeting of Pakistani diplomats all over the world.

“We cannot continue like this. The way our embassies are running, this could work in an old colonial system but not in today’s Pakistan. Embassies’ foremost work is to service the diaspora and then they should work to bring investment into the country that is going through very bad financial conditions right now”, said Pakistan Prime Minister.

“Feedback that I have received from Saudi Arabia shows as if the staff is not working. The staff in Kuwait’s NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) office take bribes instead of guiding people and an official is involved in making wrong documents…I was shocked to learn all this,” he said.