Asianet News apologises after journalist called Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’

An objectionable comment against ‘Sanghis’ and the Bengali community made by an Asianet News journalist from Kerala has gone viral through an audio clip of a conversation between a viewer and the journalist. An apology has been made by Asianet News regarding the issue.

As per the reports, the journalist in issue is PR Praveena, the daughter of a senior Congress leader in the state, P Ramani.

Posting the voice clip, as received. It's in Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/Cx3lqJmYLt — Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) May 7, 2021

From the conversation, the journalist can be heard saying that ‘Sanghis’ from Bengal are Pakistanis and ‘Sanghis’ getting beaten is not important news in times of Covid-19. A viewer called the journalist to inquire why her channel was not telecasting the cruelties being committed against BJP workers in West Bengal.

In a sarcastic tone, the journalist had told the viewer, “We are not covering Bengal deliberately. Covid is the only thing that we are up against. Our relatives, our friends, our neighbours are dying because of Covid and we do not have even enough space to bury people. There is no use showing some Sanghis in Bengal being attacked.”

When the viewer asked if Bengalis are not Indians. “No, no, they are from Pakistan,” the journalist replied in a contemptuous manner. Asianet News has since then apologised over the same and said that such unsuitable behaviour is not tolerable. The channel has also said that they have taken proper action over the topic.

Post-poll violence had emitted in West Bengal after results showed a Trinamool Congress victory. Various BJP workers have lost their lives regarding the same. Senior TMC leaders were initially in refusal of it but later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared compensation for the sufferers.