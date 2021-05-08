BCCI announces Indian squad for ICC World Test Championship final, England series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli will be the captain of the team and Ajinkya Rahane Vice Captain. KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha also included in the team. But their inclusion will depend on fitness clearance.

Other members of the squad are: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav.