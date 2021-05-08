Chinese research papers, published 6 years ago, bear uncanny resemblance with Coronavirus pandemic

The Weekend Australian reported, as the world is fighting with the Covid-19 pandemic, a 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists shows treacherous plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.

The paper that was leaked has been titled, “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons.” The Chinese scientists and public health officials prophesied how ‘biological weapons’ would be used during World War III. It also pointed out how the SARS Coronaviruses could be used as ‘genetic weapons’ that can be ‘artificially manipulated’ into a human disease virus. The scientists also explained how the same virus could then be weaponised in a ‘never seen before’ method.

The shocking details of the research paper, issued about 6 years ago, bear a mysterious similarity with the ongoing global crisis caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Executive Director (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) Peter Jennings explained the signs in the document as a ‘smoking gun.’ He repeated, “I think this is significant because it clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed.”

China was hesitant about an independent probe into Coronavirus origins

Moreover, Jennings added, “It begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use…If this was a case of transmission from a wet market it would be in China’s interest to co-operate … we’ve had the opposite of that.” The Executive Director of ASPI pointed out how the Chinese government has been reluctant to provide an independent inquiry into the origins of Coronavirus.

Research paper had several PLA backed authors, was verified by a cybersecurity specialist

Adding to the interest, around 18 authors of the research paper include scientists and weapon specialists incorporated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The paper was confirmed by cybersecurity specialist Robert Potter, who decided that the document was not fake. “We reached a high confidence conclusion that it was genuine … It’s not fake but it’s up to someone else to interpret how serious it is. It emerged in the last few years … they (China) will almost certainly try to remove it now it’s been covered.”

Robert Potter, though, displayed his suspicion of Chinese scientists discussing research areas that require progress. He said that it did not automatically indicate that action has been taken by the Chinese government on the findings of the paper. “It’s a really interesting article to show what their scientific researchers are thinking,” he concluded. It must be stated that a special team by the World Health Organisation (WHO) had travelled to China to discover the origins of the Coronavirus.

Scientists point out flaws in WHO investigation into Coronavirus origins

After many days a collective team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Chinese expert mission insisted that Coronavirus did not exist in China’s Wuhan province before December 2019, a group of scientists had written an open letter on March 4 to the UN body for ‘compromising the scientific validity of the investigation.’

According to the letter, a total of 26 signatories had demanded a ‘full and unrestricted probe’ into the principles of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The scientists wailed that the virus’s origin remains unknown even after a year of the outbreak of the pandemic. “We believe it essential that all hypotheses about the origins of the pandemic are thoroughly examined and full access to all necessary resources be provided without regard to political or other sensitivities,” they opined.

The scientists added, “Based on our analysis, and as confirmed by the global study convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese authorities, there is as yet no evidence demonstrating a fully natural origin of this virus.” Moreover pointing out the problems, the letter said that they want to raise public consciousness about the fact that half of the team composed of Chinese citizens whose scientific independence might be limited in nature.