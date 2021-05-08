Keralite spends 40 lakh rupees to reach UAE on private jet

A Malayali family has spend around Rs.40 lakh to reach UAE from Kochi in Kerala in a private jet. PD Syamalan, a Malayali living in UAE for the last four decades has spent this much money to return to the UAE on a private jet, due to the travel restriction between India and the UAE.

Syamalan, managing director of Al Ras Group; his close family members; and four employees flew from Kochi and arrived at 2pm on Friday at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Syamalan and his family had travelled to Kerala on March 15 for the marriage of his daughter, Anju Syam . Anju’s wedding with Siva Prasad, a Keralite residing in France, took place on April 25. As UAE has exempted passengers coming in the chartered flights. The family decided to took a private jet.

Also Read: “It is India’s internal issue”

“We did not anticipate this travel suspension, but I had the trust in the UAE government and I knew there would be some solution for us to get back to our second home soon. Since we are a family-run business, all of us in the family, including my mother, sister and my wife, are senior executives and it would affect the business if we are not in town for long. That is why we wanted to rush back,” said Ajit Syamalan, CEO of Al Ras Group.