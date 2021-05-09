Delhi received 499 MT oxygen against 700 MT ordered by SC

New Delhi: On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared that Delhi has received less than 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen still repeatedly from the Central government in spite of the Supreme Court’s order.

Delhi got 499 MT oxygen on Saturday against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court recently, AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha said.

Just 71 per cent of the total quantity of oxygen was received other than recommended by the SC.

Delhi's oxygen bulletin for 8th of May 2021 pic.twitter.com/JPo2hFMNMe — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 9, 2021

As per the chart shared by Chadha on his official Twitter handle, Delhi got an aggregate of 533 MT oxygen daily over the last week, which is 76 per cent of the total quantity ordered by the top court.

Only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, on Sunday. According to official data, the Delhi government provided 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals.