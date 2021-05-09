Happy Mother’s Day 2021! Check out some wishes, messages , quotes…

To honour the purest love, Mother’s Day is celebrated. It is a celebration of mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds. In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

Here some wishes, messages and quotes for making our mother feel special:

Mother’s Day wishes

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal for putting up with me all these years.

Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

Miss you Mum, can’t wait to be reunited so we can celebrate properly. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day and thanks for everything!

Ma, you’re the light of my life. You taught me how to stand up and be my own person. You’re my guide and I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

You’re not a regular mom. You’re a cool mom. Correction- You’re the coolest mom. I’m so grateful for all that you are and all that you do. Happy Mother’s Day!



Mother’s Day quotes