Happy Mother’s Day 2021! Check out some wishes, messages , quotes…

To honour the purest love, Mother’s Day is celebrated. It is a celebration of mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds. In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.
Here some wishes, messages and quotes for making our mother feel special:
Mother’s Day wishes
- Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal for putting up with me all these years.
- Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!
- I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.
- Miss you Mum, can’t wait to be reunited so we can celebrate properly. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day and thanks for everything!
- Ma, you’re the light of my life. You taught me how to stand up and be my own person. You’re my guide and I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.
- You’re not a regular mom. You’re a cool mom. Correction- You’re the coolest mom. I’m so grateful for all that you are and all that you do. Happy Mother’s Day!
Mother’s Day quotes
- “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” —Unknown
- “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto
- “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow
- “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard
- “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie
- “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou
