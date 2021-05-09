Navy seizes illicit Russian and Chinese weapons in Arabian Sea

A huge cache of illicit weapons made in Russia and China were seized by US Navy. The US Navy seized the weapons from a a stateless vessel sailing in international waters of the North Arabian Sea.

The Fifth Fleet of US Navy based in Bahrain has seized the weapons. USS Monterey, the guided-missile cruiser of US Navy had intercepted the boat and discovered the cargo during a routine boarding in a two-day operation on May 6-7.

“The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness and after questioning its crew was provided food and water before being released,” US Navy said in a statement.