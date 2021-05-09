Pakistan Foreign Minister makes big admission: ‘Article 370 is India’s Internal matter’

Islamabad: As an embarrassment for the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that the revocation of Article 370 is India’s internal matter. According to a clip shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Qureshi is heard making this disclosure in an exclusive interview with Samaa TV. The fact is that he also pointed out that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has been claimed in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, he declared that a huge section in India was of the idea that this move did not prove to be beneficial for India. The PTI leader also emphasised that all outstanding issues can be settled only through dialogue as war will be “suicidal”. This comes as a clear deviation from the consistent position adopted by Pakistan that there cannot be normalization of ties until the Centre restores Article 370.

“There is no option other than dialogue. These are two nuclear powers with outstanding issues which need to be resolved either today, tomorrow, or the day after. War is not an option. War will be suicidal,” he added.