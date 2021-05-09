Rohit Shetty donates 250 hospital beds to Covid-19 care centre

India is currently troubled by the outbreak of the second wave of Covid 19. Millions of Covid cases are coming up every day. Bollywood celebs are also coming forward to help in this difficult time. Rohit Shetty had helped a lot in the last lockdown and now again he came forward to help with the donation of 250 hospital beds for the Guru Tej Bahadur Covid Center in Delhi.

Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted in praise of Rohit, “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen, but behind the scene, he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a significant amount to our COVID Care Facility May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji”.

Talking about Rohit’s professional life, he will soon be seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. All the celebs have reached Cape Town for the show. Apart from this, Rohit has finished shooting for the film Cirkus a few days ago with Ranveer Singh.