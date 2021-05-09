DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia announces decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage

May 9, 2021, 10:17 pm IST
Hajj (Pilgrimage) / Maghrib Worship Saudi Arabia Mecca Grand Mosque Islam (Photo by Haga Library)

Saudi Arabian government has announced its decision regarding the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced the decision. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has informed that the Hajj ritual for this year  will be carried out  under strict preventive protocols. The ministry informed  that the
details of the operational plans for this year’s Hajj will be announced later.

Earlier, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said that the country welcomes Umrah pilgrims from both inside and outside the Kingdom, provided that they follow health requirements through the Eatmarna and Tawakalna applications.

