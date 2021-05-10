Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.34. During the trading the Indian rupee edged higher to 73.33, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.51 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee is trading below 20 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 90.27.