Kerala’s first woman Minister K.R. Gouri Amma passed away

Veteran politician K R Gouri, one of the founding members of the Communist movement in Kerala, passed away on Tuesday. She was 102.

The former minister was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on April 22 after she developed fever and breathlessness. She was tested negative for COVID-19.

KR Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS). Gouri held the post since the formation of the party in 1994. The party was formed after Gouri was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1994. Now, it is affiliated with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala led by the CPM. She is the widow of Communist leader T V Thomas. She was the last surviving member of EMS Namboodiripad ministry in 1957.