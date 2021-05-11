UAE issues new rules for charter flights from India

Dubai: UAE has issued new rules regarding charter flights from India. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in UAE has issued the new rules regrading business jet charter flights from India to the UAE. As per the new rules, only eight passengers will be allowed onboard business jet charter flights from India to the UAE.

Depending on the size of the aircraft, business jets can accommodate anything between six to 35 passengers. However, irrespective of the size of the charter, the requirements for business aircraft or small-body private jets clearly state that the number of passengers on board a flight cannot be more than eight passengers.

“The current development on the Covid-19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new flight and passengers’ restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary”, said a circular issued by GACA.