Arjuna awardee V Chandrasekhar dies due to Covid complications

Family sources said that the Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complexities. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son. He was popularly known as Chandra, was a three-time national champion and was the president of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association and Director and head coach of the SDAT-Medimix TT Academy in the city. He was born in Chennai, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

Following a botched knee surgery at a hospital, his playing career was cut short in 1984, which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision.

But, he fought back to improve and served the game as a coach. A legal battle against the hospital was also fought by him and finally got a verdict in his favour.

At the time of the career-ending injury, he was a three-time national champion and a gold medallist in BA (Economics) and Law. Finally, absolute willpower helped Chandra return to 70-80 per cent of his normal mobility and he determined to focus on training promising players.

Chandra, in the words of a few paddlers who have played with him, was one of the most attractive players and took risks at vital stages of the game to disrupt opponents.

S Raman, current Indian paddler G Sathiyan and former national champion, were among his trainees. The death of Chandrasekharwas consoled by table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal.

“We have lost a champion who fought death 37 years ago. Saddened to hear of the passing of V Chandrasekar Sir. Table Tennis as a sport has lost a great mentor, coach and an amazing player. He made the sport famous in the early 80’s. Rest in Peace, Sir,” Kamal tweeted.

On his part, Sathiyan said, “Completely shocked and indeed a very personal loss to me and my family. Lost my long time childhood & former coach & Arjuna Awardee Chandrasekhar sir today…Your memories and teachings will always stay with me sir. RIP.”

“Playing with him for almost 14 years. From 1998 till 2012 I was with him. He let me play in my style. He was the one who always helped. He nurtured me. It is not only a loss for me, but for my family also,” he added.

One who was trained by Chandra, named Raman recalled his former coach as a very stylish and multi-talented player. The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death, saying that the sport had lost a legend.