Doctor plays ‘Love You Zindagi’ to cheer COVID-19 patient in emergency ward

With the second wave of Coronavirus, the country is facing a crisis and many citizens have been amplifying resources on their social media platforms to reach out to people. In the past few weeks, we have seen people heading to hospitals to surprise patients and lifting their spirits.

Now, a recent video of a Covid-19 patient shared by Dr. Monika Langeh is going viral on the internet. A beautiful clip of a 30-year-old patient who is struggling against the virus in an emergency ward. In the 20 second long clip, we can see the woman sitting on her hospital bed and listening to the cheerful track ‘Love You Zindagi’ from the movie ‘Dear Zindagi’. She is seen cheerfully waving at the video and moving to the beats of the song. The doctor called her a ‘strong girl’ with a ‘strong will power and summarized her amazing spirit by writing “Never lose the Hope.”

On her Twitter, the doctor posted the video and wrote, “She is just 30yrs old & She didn’t get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days. She is on NIV support, received remedesvir, plasmatherapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson: “Never lose the Hope”

May 8, 2021

After the tweet went up, users prayed for the woman’s speedy recovery and dropped a stream of positive messages for the lady. Some Twitter users also asked the doctor for an update on her health.