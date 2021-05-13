Pregnant women and breast feeding mothers can also be vaccinated: Expert committee

New Delhi: Pregnant women can be vaccinated if required, a panel of experts has said. The panel of experts said that pregnant women can make their own decisions in this regard. Postpartum breastfeeding mothers can also receive the vaccine. Member of the Judicial Commission Dr The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, chaired by VK Paul, clarified the matter and made a recommendation to the Central Government.

People who recovered from Covid should take the vaccination only after 6 months. Currently, the guideline states that those who are free of covid can be vaccinated after 12 days. Plasma patients should be vaccinated after 12 weeks. The panel recommended that those with serious illnesses be vaccinated within four to eight weeks of recovery.

The panel also recommended that the interval between taking the second dose of Covshield vaccination should be extended to 12 to 16 weeks.