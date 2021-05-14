Death toll in Palestine crosses 100; Israel continues shelling on Gaza

Tel Aviv: Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues on the fourth day. The Israeli military says more than 1,600 rockets have been fired at Palestine. More than 100 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed in the past four days as Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza.

At the same time, seven people were killed in Israel, including a 6-year-old boy. Clashes broke out in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque in the old city of Jerusalem. The mosque is considered to be the third holiest place in Islam.

Israeli warplanes have reportedly targeted several buildings in the heart of Gaza City. Israel has targeted Hanadi, which houses residential apartments and commercial offices, including Khadada’s Planet for Digital Solutions.

There are also reports that a ground operation is being prepared with infantry under the guidance of the Israeli Defence Chief. No official confirmation has been received in this regard.

The third Gaza Tower was also destroyed by Israeli missiles. Terrorists are playing ball with the lives of their citizens. It can no longer be allowed. The Israeli defence minister said that the Arab states must first establish Palestine. “Israel is a life-threatening defence,” he said.