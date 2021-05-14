Girl who danced for “Love You Zindagi” In Viral Video succumbs to Covid

A 30-year-old woman in an oxygen mask inside a Covid emergency ward in Delhi, swaying to a hit Bollywood song, became viral this week when her doctor appealed for prayers to help her come through. The woman died yesterday, said Dr Monika Langeh, in a post on Thursday.

“I am very sorry. We lost the brave girl,” Dr Langeh tweeted.

The woman initially did not get a hospital bed. She was later shifted to an ICU ward where her condition was not serious, Dr Langeh had said in a previous post in which she shared a video of the woman waving to the camera and swaying to the tunes of “Love You Zindagi” from the 2016 film ‘Dear Zindagi’. The doctor said a “little kid” was waiting for her at home.

A number of young people have been infected in the deadly second wave of Covid. India has been reporting more than 3 lakh daily cases for a few weeks. Though the daily count has showed some signs of a dip in the past few days after hitting a peak last week, the number of deaths has been over 4,000 for the third day in a row.