IMA urges Kerala govt to hold online swear in Ceremony

Trivandrum: The Indian Medical Association urged Pinarayi government to set an example during the Covid period by conducting the swearing in ceremony on a virtual platform. Lack of adequate security precautions and Covid protocols during elections is one of the many reasons for the spread of Covid.

The IMA said in a statement that the new government should hold the swearing – in ceremony “virtually without crowds” knowing the will of the people and adhering to scientific views. The IMA has also praised the government’s decision to extend the lockdown.

The second Pinarayi government will be sworn in on the 20th. The public is not involved because of the current situation, including the Covid protocol and the lockdown. The Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium will have a seating capacity of 800 invited guests for the swear in Ceremony.

As the state swells with an unprecedented number of Covid cases, the medical world and the IMAA wholeheartedly appreciated the government for deciding to extend the lockdown for another week as previously requested. Only the effective deployment of the lockdown and the Covid vaccine and the social distancing are the only scientific methods we can use to overcome this daunting challenge.