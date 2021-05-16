Covid-19 Updates: Uttar Pradesh reported 12,547 fresh Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh: According to the official data, on Saturday, UP reported 12,547 fresh Covid-19 cases and 281 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 17,283, while the infection count climbed to 16,09,140.

The state government said in a statement, of the fresh COVID-19 deaths, Meerut reported 19 fatalities, Chandauli 15, Kanpur 14, Lucknow, and Auriaya 12 each. Ten deaths each were reported from Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Of the 12,547 new cases, 879 were reported from Meerut, 801 from Gorakhpur, and 617 from Lucknow.

Over 28,404 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total tally of those recovered so far to 14,14,259. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,77,643. More than 2.56 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours. So far, over 4.44 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.