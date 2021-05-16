Fake news claims Kerala couple refuses ambulance with Hanuman sticker

A screenshot of an alleged news piece uploaded by news summary mobile application Inshorts is massively viral on social media. It claims that a Kerala couple passed away after refusing an ambulance with a saffron Hanuman sticker.

Indu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu nationalist party in Tamil Nadu, shared the image writing, “Unbelievable if true, someone please verify”.

The summary of the report said, “In a bizarre incident, M Stalin and his wife Jaycee who were gasping for oxygen refused an ambulance when they saw a saffron Hanuman sticker on the vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, they passed away shaking within minutes of each other.”

A Google reverse image search of the image used in the viral Inshorts screenshot led to an article published by Hindustan Times on May 10, 2021. The image is shared with a caption, “Family members and undertakers carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an open-air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)”

A representative from Inshorts told fact checking website Alt News, “This news piece hasn’t been published by us on Inshorts. This is a doctored image.” Hence, a fake screenshot of Inshorts has gone viral.