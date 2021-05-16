In a shocking incident homeless woman killed by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An elderly woman is suspected to have been killed by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru’s Dwarka Nagar, said the police on Saturday. The RR Nagar Police said that the woman, who could not be identified, was attacked on the night of May 14. The body was discovered by residents in the area who informed the police. During the investigation, police found that the woman was homeless and lived on the streets.

The residents said they had noticed the dogs hounding the woman on the evening of May 14 and onlookers had chased the dogs away. A few hours after this her body was discovered mauled and bitten at. It is suspected that the same pack attacked her around midnight, according to the police.

Another report in said the residents had suspected homicide when they initially discovered the body and notified the police. Police had also found CCTV footage of stray dogs chasing another person in the area that same night. According to the report in TNIE, a case has been registered against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not looking after the stray dogs’ population.