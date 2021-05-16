People are dying on streets: Raghav Juyal on Covid-19 in Uttarakhand

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been doing the best he could do to extend help for his home state, Uttarakhand, which lacks sufficient medical facilities to fight the rising Covid-19 cases.

Recently he posted a video on social media in which Raghav revealed that he would be promoting brands for free, however, with a condition, instead of paying him money for endorsing their products, the brands will have to aid Uttarakhand with money or resources. In the video, Raghav can be heard appealing to the brands to donate to Uttarakhand in exchange in exchange for making him their brand ambassador. He also promised to not take a single penny for promoting their brand.

On Instagram, along with the video he wrote, “I often associate with brands and companies to promote their products. In lieu of professional fees. Today I’m making an appeal, to all the companies that would want to work with me to promote their brand /product or associate with them as a brand ambassador, please come forward and help me raise funds for Uttarakhand. I promise to let waive off my professional fees in exchange of the financial help provided to the affected during this Covid crises. U can dm @nyogesh81 for relief collaborations. Link for the donation and brand association is in my bio (sic).”

He has been posting several videos asking for people’s support towards Uttarakhand.

Raghav Juyal rose to fame after being a finalist on Dance India Dance Season 3. He is often known as the King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in slow motion style.