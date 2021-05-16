Senior Journalist Sunil Jain dies of Covid-19

Delhi: On Saturday, Senior journalist and The Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain died due to post-COVID-19 complications. He had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. His sister Sandhya Jain shared the news on Twitter. She tweeted, “We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and expressed his grief, PM wrote, “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, wrote, “Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom. Your Express family will miss you.”

Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his gratefulness in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted at AIIMS. He had tweeted. “Thank you everyone for all the help. I don’t even know whom all to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I’m safe hands.”