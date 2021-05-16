Sports news: Former cricketer Rajendrasinh Jadeja passes away

Ravi Shastri, India men’s cricket team coach on Sunday consoled the death of former Saurashtra cricketer and BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja. On Sunday morning, Rajendrasinh died after struggling with a battle against COVID-19. He was 66 years old. “Really sad to lose a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years, Raju Jadeja due to COVID complications. A gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in peace… Om Shanti,” tweeted Shastri. Rajendrasinhji was the finest right-arm medium pacer and remarkable all-rounder. He played between 1974-75 to 1986-87 giving many outstanding performances.

He starred in 50 first-class matches and 11 List A matches, taking 134 wickets in first-class matches and 14 in List A. He had scored 1536 runs in first-class matches and 104 in List A.

He was not only an outstanding cricketer but also one of the finest coaches and match referees. He worked as BCCI’s official Referee in 53 first-Class matches, 18 List A matches, and 34 T20 matches.

He also worked as selector, coach and team manager of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). His in-depth knowledge of cricket and enthusiasm for the game was certainly very remarkable.