UAE residents to get 6-day long holiday soon

Dubai: Residents in UAE will get six days of holidays soon. As per the official list of holidays in UAE the residents will get holidays ranging from 3 to 6 days.

As per the official list of holidays approved by the UAE Cabinet, UAE residents will get holidays in July. The next holiday coming up in UAE is Arafah Day. It is expected to be on July 19. Then comes the Eid Al Adha. Holidays for Eid Al Adha may be from July 20 to Thursday, July 22, followed by a two-day weekend.

The holidays for Hijri New Year will begin on Thursday, August 12.The UAE residents will get three-day weekend. UAE residents will also get a three day break for birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The three-day runs from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23.