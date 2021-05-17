Audio Chat app clubhouse app to launch in India this week

The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse that launched its Android app a week ago, is

now coming to India on Friday for the Android users in the country. Clubhouse for Android

will remain an invite-only platform, ensuring that each new community member can bring

along a few close friends

“Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria & India on

Friday AM. Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday

afternoon,” Clubhouse said in a tweet late on Sunday. Clubhouse last week finally arrived

on Android after spending a year on the Apple iOS platform. Clubhouse for Android started

rolling out in beta, beginning with the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and

then the rest of the world.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any

issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before

rolling it out more broadly,” the company had said in a statement. Clubhouse said that with

Android, “we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete”.