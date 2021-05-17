Audio Chat app clubhouse app to launch in India this week

The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse that launched its Android app a week ago, is
now coming to India on Friday for the Android users in the country. Clubhouse for Android
will remain an invite-only platform, ensuring that each new community member can bring
along a few close friends
“Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria & India on
Friday AM. Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday
afternoon,” Clubhouse said in a tweet late on Sunday. Clubhouse last week finally arrived
on Android after spending a year on the Apple iOS platform. Clubhouse for Android started
rolling out in beta, beginning with the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and
then the rest of the world.
“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any
issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before
rolling it out more broadly,” the company had said in a statement. Clubhouse said that with
Android, “we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete”.
