Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police shared a witty post inspired by Friends Reunion to spread awareness in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. All the F.R.I.E.N.D.S audience are excited for the much-awaited Friends Reunion which will be broadcast on May 27, streaming service HB0 Max. Social media is flooded with posts and tweets about the same. Among them is this one by Mumbai Police.

On Instagram along with a screenshot from the upcoming Friends Reunion, the Mumbai police wrote, “’Reunite’ with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you.” With hashtags “#FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona #friendsreunion.”

The post has impressed netizens and collected many likes and comments. “Caption on point,” shared an individual. “I can’t even…” wrote another. “Always on point!” added a third.