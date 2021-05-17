Girl who lost father donates Rs 2,000 savings to Covid Relief Fund

Chennai: An 11-year-old girl donated ?2,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. It took the girl named Ridhana four years to save the amount she had donated from the small change that her parents used to give her to buy sweets or snacks.

The 11-year-old was saving the money for her father’s heart ailment issue but unfortunately, she lost her father after suffered a cardiac arrest in February. Undeterred with the loss, Ridhana decided to help the Covid patients. She told the media, “I don’t want another child to lose their parent and suffer like me.” On Saturday, the 11-year-old handed over the amount to Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi at Kovilpatti.

The family has been facing a financial crunch since her father’s demise in February. But when Ridhana expressed her willingness to contribute the money, her mother and the family had no second thoughts. Their gesture moved Kanimozhi to ask the girl about her needs and promised to support her education.