DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Israel-Palestine conflict; Dissatisfied, India expressed its condolences on Soumya’s death

May 17, 2021, 06:36 am IST
A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike on targets in the southern Gaza strip, early on May 12, 2021. - Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group, the military said Wednesday, with the territory's police headquarters also targeted. (Photo by YOUSSEF MASSOUD / AFP) (Photo by YOUSSEF MASSOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza: India expresses dissatisfaction with UN Security Council over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict India called on Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating tensions. India also expressed its condolences on the death of Soumya.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks have confirmed 46 more deaths in Palestine. This brings the death toll in Gaza to 188. A crucial UN Security Council meeting is being convened to seek a solution to the West Asian conflict. Ahead of the meeting, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden also spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue. Protests have intensified over Israel’s bombing of international media offices. The building where the international media offices were located in Gaza was bombed by the Israeli air force yesterday.

Tags
shortlink
May 17, 2021, 06:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button