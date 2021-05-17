Israel-Palestine conflict; Dissatisfied, India expressed its condolences on Soumya’s death

Gaza: India expresses dissatisfaction with UN Security Council over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict India called on Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating tensions. India also expressed its condolences on the death of Soumya.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks have confirmed 46 more deaths in Palestine. This brings the death toll in Gaza to 188. A crucial UN Security Council meeting is being convened to seek a solution to the West Asian conflict. Ahead of the meeting, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden also spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue. Protests have intensified over Israel’s bombing of international media offices. The building where the international media offices were located in Gaza was bombed by the Israeli air force yesterday.