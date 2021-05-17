Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza crowned the new Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the 69th Miss Universe on Sunday. The competition was held on 16 May 2021 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, United States. Former Miss Universe (2019) Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned Miss Mexico Andrea Meza as the new Miss Universe.

Julia Gama of Brazil became the first runner up and Janick Maceta of Peru became the second runner up. India’s Adline Castelino made the country proud by becoming the 3rd runner up. Kimberly Jiménez from the Dominican Republic became the 4th runner up. She also won Carnival Spirit Award.

India’s Adline Castelino, 3rd runner up

Andrea is the third beauty from Mexico to be crowned the Miss Universe. Lupita Jones (1991) was the first Miss Universe from her country and Ximena Navarrete (2010), the second.

Andrea had previously been crowned Mexicana Universal 2020 and Miss Mexico 2017 and placed as the first runner-up at Miss World 2017.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrea is a software engineer. According to her contestant biography is an activist focused on women’s rights. She also works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women to contribute to raising awareness of gender violence.

Sunday’s competition began with a swimsuit segment followed by an evening gown round and interview. In the swimsuit round, Andrea wore a yellow bikini. In the evening gown round she dazzled everyone with her sparkling red front slit evening gown.

During the question and answer round, Andrea was asked how she would have handled the COVID pandemic if she was the leader of her country.

She answered, “I believe there is not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19,” she said. “However, I believe what I would have done is create the lockdown even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That’s why I would have taken care of them since the beginning.”

When asked to talk about beauty standards, she said, “We live in a society that more and more is more advanced. As we have advanced as a society we’ve also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty is the only way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

Myanmar’s Miss Universe contestant, Thuzar Wint Lwin, used the pageant on Sunday to urge the world to speak out against the military junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. Myanmar’s Military junta’s security forces have killed hundreds of opponents after the coup. Though she didn’t make it to the last round of the Miss Universe competition she won the award for Best National Costume. Her costume was modeled on the ethnic costume of her Chin people from northwestern Myanmar.

Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong, who did not make it to the top 21 also used the national costume segment to make a political statement. She was dressed in a glittering red bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots. While turning around she opened her cape which was coloured the Singaporean flag with the words “Stop Asian Hate” painted on it.

The three-hour Miss Universe competition was live telecasted. The competition was hosted by Mario Lopez, American Actor, television & radio host, and Olivia Culpo Miss Universe 2012.