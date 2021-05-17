Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: Domestic Benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 49,383, higher by 651 points or 1.34%. NSE Nifty ended higher by 173 points or 1.18% at 14,851. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,954 shares were advancing while 1,042 were declining on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, UPL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Grasim Industries.

Also Read: Wholesale price-based inflation touches all-time high

The top losers in the market were , Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, Coal India, NTPC, Nestle India, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid.