Breaking news: India dropped convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19

Convalescent plasma therapy, widely used in hospitals for treating moderate coronavirus patients, has been dropped from the centre’s list of COVID-19 treatments. The national Covid task force took the decision as the experimental procedure was found to be ineffective in reducing the progression of the disease or fatalities.

This comes after several scientists had written to Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, warning against the “irrational and non-scientific use” of the procedure in the country.In the therapy, the blood component called plasma from a COVID-19 recovered patient is injected into the COVID-19 infected patient.

Plasma is a rich source of antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that fight against the invading virus.It involves normal blood collection practices. Later plasma is extracted from the blood using blood fractionation process. Also, a machine called Aphaeresis is used to extract plasma from the donor.

At a meeting last week, all the members of the task force ,which includes senior officials, scientists and top doctors were in favour of removing plasma therapy from the treatment guidelines.The procedure had been part of the previous guidelines that could be used on moderate patients within seven days of the onset of symptoms.

As the dangerous second wave of infections ravaged the country, thousands of patients and their families are writing on social media daily to request for plasma donations.Several politicians, actors and other celebrities have been helping people arrange plasma for their patients.

Because of the misuse of steroids, which can diminish the natural immunity of the body, fungal and bacterial infections are causing deaths of Covid patients.Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection (Black Fungus). Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, Covid positive and those who are taking steroids.

In September 2020, the ICMR conducted PLACID trials. According to the trials, the therapy neither reduced the number of deaths nor prevent its progression.