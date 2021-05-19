Assam girl dies by suicide after sexual assault, professor arrested

Guwahati: A 14- year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the house of a college teacher in Assam’s Chirang district, after sending a message to a friend that she had been subjected to sexual assault, police said on Tuesday.

The assistant professor of a college in Bengtol, at whose house she had been staying for around a year for the purpose of studying, was arrested on the charge of rape and abetment to suicide.

On Monday, the police in a statement said that the minor girl was found hanging but it was not informed to the authorities.

The professor and her family members were trying to perform her last rites when the police, after getting a tip-off from someone, reached the spot and stopped them. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

At the time of the examination, it was found that the girl had sent a message through a social networking platform to a friend telling her she did not want to live anymore as she had been subjected to sexual attack, the statement said.

The involved who was also arrested for causing the disappearance of evidence and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was remanded to three days’ police custody by a local court.