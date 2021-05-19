DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Cyclone Tauktae’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces financial aid

May 19, 2021, 08:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi  has also conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae-hit areas in Gujarat on Wednesday.

“In an aerial survey, PM Modi took stock of the cyclone Tauktae affected areas in Gujarat and Diu including areas like Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He is set to hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later on Wednesday, a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.”PM Modi said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific studies relating to disaster management. He called for devoting more focus to enhancing intra-state coordination as well as using modern communication techniques to ensure quicker evacuation from the affected areas. He also called for immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas,” the PMO statement said.

