Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free education and pension for orphans in Covid bereaved families

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a slew of determinations to provide relief to families affected with COVID-19 in the national capital. The Delhi government will provide free food grains, monthly pension for families who have lost a breadwinner to COVID-19, among others.
Speaking in a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to families who have lost any member due to the coronavirus. Moreover, he also announced a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for families who have lost their breadwinner due to COVID-19.
Kejriwal told that children have been hit hard by the pandemic and said the Delhi govt will provide free education to children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Delhi government will also provide Rs 2,500 every month to such children till the time they turn 25 years old.
Delhi recorded 14.02 lakh COVID-19 cases cumulatively and over 22,000 people have lost their lives because of the infection.
Kejriwal also proclaimed free food grains for 1 month for poor households who have been hit badly due to pandemic and the lockdowns. The Delhi government will provide 5 kg of food grains for free to poor household, including those who don’t have a ration card. This will be in addition to 5 kg of food grains being provided by the Centre.
The CM said that no income certificate will be required to get free food grains. The announcements will come into effect in a few days.
The national capital, which is recovering from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded 4,482 new cases and 265 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday. The downtrend in positivity rate continued, with it dipping to 6.89 per cent.
