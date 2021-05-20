Gulf country imposes new entry rules for passengers from India

Manama: A gulf country has imposed new entry rules for passengers coming from India. Bahrain has announced new entry rules. The new rules were announced by the National Medical Task Force for combating Covid-19 in Bahrain.

As per the new entry rules, all passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Bahrain must remain in quarantine for 10 days. Passengers aged 6 and above from these countries must carry a negative PCR report conducted within 48 hours of departure. The passengers must remain in quarantine in their residence or hotels designated by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

As per the new rules, the PCR test result should have a readable QR code. These measures apply to both travellers arriving via direct flights or transit. Passengers must conduct a PCR test upon arrival, a second PCR test for those who will stay in Bahrain for a period of more than 5 days, and a third test ten days after the date of arrival.