Gulf country restrict access to public places for unvaccinated

Manama: A gulf country has decided to restrict the access to public places. Bahrain has decided to impose a restriction on unvaccinated people from entering public places. This was announced by Waleed Al Manea , the Health Ministry Undersecretary.

From May 21, only people aged above 18 who have completed 14 days since their second vaccine dose or who have recovered from the virus will be allowed at commercial centres, with the exception of supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and hospitals. The restrictions, which apply to shopping malls, restaurants, salons and cinemas as well as offices providing government services, will last until June 3.