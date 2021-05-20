DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ministry of Interior in UAE issues important advisory

May 20, 2021, 02:54 pm IST

Dubai: Ministry of Interior in UAE has issued an important advisory. The Ministry of Interior has announced that it’s Interior’s unified call centre will not be available for two hours today, May 20.

The services will be disrupted because of periodic maintenance work. The periodic maintenance work would be carried out for the call centre – 8005000 – from 3pm to 5pm.

The Ministry of Interior advised residents to use the following alternative channels during this period:  MOIUAE app or  www.moi.gov.ae. The website offers services like online chat, a virtual assistant and smart forms, among others.

