Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Stop terrorism… Read to know more about the day…

Every year, anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 in India. The objective behind the observance of this day is to detach the youth away from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the misery of common people and showing how it is prejudicial to the national interest.

On this day in the year 1991 that former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated; a cruel act of terror that left the entire country shocked and aggrieved. Therefore, May 21 was the choice to record Anti-Terrorism Day as a continuous reminder to every generation about the horrendous consequences of terrorist activities.

The MHA proposed that the ‘Anti-Terrorism Pledge” may be taken solemnly by the Officials in their rooms/offices itself, keeping in view the safety of participants and organisers and avoiding public gatherings.

History

The formal announcement of National Anti Terrorism Day was made after the assassination of India’s seventh Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991. He was killed in Tamil Nadu in a campaign by a terrorist. Later, under the V.P. Singh government, the centre has determined to follow 21st May as Anti Terrorism Day. On this day Anti Terrorism pledge is taken in all the government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public institutions, etc.

Objective

Terrorism in all its forms and indications poses a direct threat to the security of the citizens of countries, and to international stability and accomplishment. It is a resolute global threat that knows no border, nationality, or religion and is a challenge that the international community must handle together.

So as to spread the message of peace, humanity, unity, and harmony among the people, and to make them aware of the anti-social acts of terrorism, anti-terrorism day is observed.